Deadly dog virus going around Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One veterinarian is encouraging people to get their puppies vaccinated, or it could be deadly.

Larry Baker is a veterinarian at Northgate Pet Clinic. He says a virus called Parvo is going around Decatur and he says this strand is worse than normal. He says he’s seen a major increase in fatalities from the virus. While he normally encourages people to let their puppies be social, he says right now, keep them away from other puppies.

“The 30 something dogs we see, I think three of them survived. Its a virus like the Covid virus, its a coronavirus and its contagious like the Covid virus, in other words, any dogs around another dog with parvo is probably going to get it,” Baker said.

He’s holding a vaccination clinic at Rural King in Mount Zion from 10:00 a.m. – noon on Saturday.