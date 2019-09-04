Breaking News
Driver ticketed after driving off bridge onto the interstate
Deadly crash victim may have had a medical emergency

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner has released the name of the man involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday. 43-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Mahomet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near the intersection of Staley and Cardinal Roads. Witnesses say Holmes’ car swerved off of Staley and into a soybean field before crashing into a set of railroad tracks. The car flipped forward onto its roof before rolling over onto its side.

The coroner said preliminary results show Holmes may have had a medical emergency before the crash, but the death is still under investigation.

