SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An important deadline for Illinois taxpayers is coming up soon.

Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year.

According to the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website, individuals who file can get $50 while Couples who filed jointly would get $100. Anyone with a dependent can get a bonus of $100, up to $300. The maximum rebate for property taxes is $300 and is dependent on property value.

Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said many people in his district have contacted him about the property and income tax rebates and is warning Illinoisans to check their filing status before Monday.

“Because the ‘rolling deposits’ will extend past the October 17th deadline for paperwork, some taxpayers may not realize that their paperwork is not in order until after the deadline to submit it.” Rose said. “Simply put: you may not know that your paperwork wasn’t in order, until after it is too late to do anything about it.

To learn more about the taxes, you can visit the Department of Revenue’s website. To see the status of your rebate you can check here.