Deadline for casino

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– This is the deadline for developers to give their plans to the city. One alderman says it’s going to be a while before those drafts become reality. So far seven developers are interested. There will be interviews and then a committe will narrow it down based on what applications are received. One alderman says he feels the community and all of the aldermen should be involved in this process from the very beginning.

There will a public hearing and more meetings before the council makes a vote. Alderman Mike Puhr says the casino could possibly be open and running by 2022.