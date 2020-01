ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are still accepting applications for new troopers.

They extended the deadline for Cadet Class 132 to January 31. According to the ISP website, those whose applications were accepted will be invited to take the Recruitment Test and the Physical Fitness Inventory Test (PFIT). The PFIT will be administered in Springfield and Glen Ellyn in late March.

