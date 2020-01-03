Deadline approaching for disaster loans

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Time is running out for homeowners who want to apply for federal disaster loans.

The low-interest, long-term loans are provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist with recovery efforts from historic floods in 2019. SBA officials say these loans can help repair or replace real estate.

Homeowners and renters can apply to replace or repair damaged personal property. Businesses and private non-profit organizations can apply for loans to replace or repair damaged real estate, machinery and other business assets. Loans for working capital are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage. The deadline for those loans is August 14.

Any person wanting to apply for the SBA Disaster Loan must have their applications in by January 13.

