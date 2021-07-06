Body found inside car next to cornfield

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car in rural Atwood.

Dispatchers say a car was found around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, next to a cornfield near county roads 1300 East and 550 North. That’s about 7 miles northwest of Atwood.

Deputies say they found a dead man inside that car. A press release identified him as 45-year-old James L. Warren, of Monticello.

The release says the sheriff’s department, the Piatt County Coroner’s office, and Illinois State Police are investigating and are still working to determine the cause of death. An autopsy has been performed in Bloomington.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Department says it does not believe there is any threat to the public.