DCFS still investigating sexual assault accusations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are done with their investigation into accusation of sexual assault against a student, but the Department of Child and Family Services isn’t. They said they are still investigating claims a student with special needs at Thomas Paine Elementary was assaulted by a staff member.

The school said last week the police department finished their investigation, and said there wasn’t any evidence to support the accusation.

DCFS said they try to complete their investigations within 60 days, but it could take more or even less time than that.

They couldn’t comment on the case.