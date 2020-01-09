DCFS stakeholders react to new report

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) –A new report released by the Office of the Inspector General revealed an alarming number of children died last year despite having contact with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

There were are total of 123. While some died by homicide and accident, seven children died by suicide. Many want to know what the agency plans to do about high number of fatalities.

The agency said any child’s death is a tragedy and although a solution won’t necessarily happen overnight, saying they are committed to fixing this problem.

The number of deaths this past year was the highest it’s been since 2005. Agency representatives said over the past several years, their mission to protect vulnerable children has become challenging due funding cuts and a lack of resources. People within the agency said with the cuts came 5,000 more investigations.

Illinois’ Acting Inspector General for DCFS said in the report that we have to better as a state. DCFS training experts say it starts with making sure the public is educated.

“It isn’t their job alone. It’s obviously part of their mandate to have investigators go out when there are allegations but there are police officers that need training, hospital workers, other mandated reporters, everyone should understand the warning signs.” said Dr. Betsy Goulet, UIS Child Advocacy Studies Coordinator.

The end of the nearly 400 page report includes recommendations to get the agency back on track. It includes training.

A DCFS spokesperson said more than 2,800 employees have received new training since this 2020 fiscal budget took effect.