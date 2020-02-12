DCFS shares advice for parents on choosing daycare providers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS and a nannying business are sharing some advice with parents after a daycare owner was arrested for shaking a baby.

49-year-old Carmen Petak is facing charges of aggravated battery. DCFS officials said she was running a licensed business in Mattoon until she was accused of hurting a 6-month-old.

DCFS officials said they started the investigation on January 23; the same day the complaint was filed. In the past couple of weeks, Carmen Petak surrendered her daycare license. Officials would not say much more on that since this is under investigation, but they, and an area nanny, shared some tips parents can use before they leave their child with a sitter or daycare.

“Obviously we knew it was a big deal, but our social worker said to us, ‘You’re luck he’s alive,” said Abby James. She is the mother of Karac Kearney. She had no reason to doubt the daycare Karac was going to was safe until he went to intensive care and Petak got defensive. “Whenever I suggested that ‘Hey, there’s bleeding on his brain’, her first response was ‘Well I didn’t shake him.’ She immediately denied it. I thought it was odd, but I didn’t want to question it too much because I knew there would be a police investigation, and that’s their job to take care of that,” said James.

Mariah Madison with Nannyville, a business that matches hired nannies with families, said it is a caretaker’s job to take care of themselves before they hurt a child. “If it’s just intolerable and you really feel like you may hit or shake that baby, what I always say is you need to set that baby down in a safe place (maybe their crib) and just take a short break. And if those thoughts still enter your head, you can call a family, a friend…any member in the community…or if it escalates, call an emergency hotline,” said Madison. James said that is exactly what she wished Petak did.

Madison tells parents, whether they decide to use her business or not, they should never be afraid to ask tough questions. “You can ask them for their resume. You can ask them for their certificates, and proof that they have taken the courses and they have the knowledge, because it’s essential.” She said then it is on the child care provider to be open and transparent. “I know we cannot stop all of these situations from happening, but once we follow those procedures to make sure that some things are checked and balanced, then it’ll help decrease the number of instances.”

DCFS officials said it is important to see if your daycare provider is licensed. Beyond that, they said you should look up their licensing history, how long they have been employed and what their background is. You can find a lot of that information on the DCFS website.