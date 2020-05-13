DCFS reminds foster parents about tool

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Foster parents may already be facing challenges as they adjust their lives and homes to make them comfortable for new additions their families. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is reminding them that help is available and it can start from their homes.

Through the DCFS application called the service provider identification exploration resource or SPIDER for short, parents can find nearby resources in areas like mental health and early childhood to help their children through the pandemic and beyond. Agency leaders say parents can use the resource now to find help without meeting in person.

“One of the things the SPIDER database can help with is providing phone numbers for example or website so the person can find if a service is provided virtually or may be there are other arrangements that this particular organization has set up,” said Deborah Lopez, Associate Deputy Director of the department’s Office of Communications.

Spider is not a new service but it has been reinvented over the years. The hope is that parents will utilize the app and make connection to these essential providers quickly.