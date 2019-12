ILLINOIS (WCIA) — DCFS is offering free smoke detectors to families that use their services this winter.



Before this year, DCFS would go through outside channels in order to get the smoke detectors. This year, they set aside money in their budget to keep smoke detectors in stock at their regional facilities.



Families who need a smoke detector, but do not receive services from DCFS, can still go to regional offices. The agency will help the family find one through their usual channels.