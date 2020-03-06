DCFS investigates incident at elementary school

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS confirmed that they are investigating an incident between a staff member and a student at Thomas Paine Elementary School.

A letter was sent to parents about the incident. In the letter, Thomas Paine Principal Delores Lloyd said it happened Wednesday. Lloyd said DCFS was contacted “regarding the manner in which a staff member responded to a student.” She continued to say several students saw it happen when they were waiting to be released to classrooms. Those students were interviewed by Lloyd or other district staff.

In another statement, the district said, “the staff member in question was also removed from USD116 grounds and has been placed on leave during the duration of the investigation per Board policy.” They also said they will continue to cooperate with DCFS to ensure student safety.

DCFS said they cannot release the condition of either person or anything else. They did want to make it clear that their investigation is ongoing and has not been complete.