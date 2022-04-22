CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS Director Mark Smith is in legal trouble once again.

The Cook County Public Guardian’s Office found him to be in contempt of court for the ninth time this year.

This case involves a 15-year-old boy.

The Public Guardian’s Office said that DCFS kept him in a psychiatric hospital for more than 2.5 months after he was ready to be discharged.

Smith is facing fines of $1,000 per day.

The previous eight contempt findings also involve a failure to place children appropriately in violation of court orders.