DCFS could see new rules to further protect children

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Foster homes need to be as good as they possible can for kids in the system, but sometimes, they’re not. DCFS is trying to make changes to its rules for foster homes, but some may surprise you.

The rules include things like having a working stove and toilet, as well as background checks for everyone in the home over 18. Authorities say, on rare occasions, the rules were broken, but for the most part, it was part of its “best practice” standard.

The rules include having a working stove, refrigerator and sink in the kitchen. They also require parents to have a properly functioning toilet, sink, shower and tub, but there are some which are a little controversial.

For example, they would not allow smoking inside the home and children would have to be vaccinated. Everyone over 18 would have to undergo a background check.

Every agency placing children in foster care abides by state guidelines for foster homes. Champaign County CASA leaders say most follow the rules.

A Facebook post drew a lot of comments. Many agree more checks need to be in place. Some said foster parents need training on “trauma-informed parenting, attachment and on-call crisis support.”

There was also a mixture of comments from viewers about their experiences as foster children. Some said they had great foster homes while others said they were abused in foster homes for years.