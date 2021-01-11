DCFS and police investigating daycare

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS is investigating Little Lambs Daycare. It’s been closed since last month. A parent reached out to us saying they wanted to shed light on this to stop it from happening to anyone else.

We couldn’t get any specifics because this is an open investigation. We talked to the owner of the daycare. She said that whatever she’s accused of didn’t happen.

We talked to experts about what parents can do to keep their kids safe.

“Every child deserves a great childhood, and we all have a role to play,” said Prevent Child Abuse Illinois Executive Director Denise McCaffrey. While parents can’t be with their kids every moment of the day, experts say they can take steps to help protect their children. The biggest thing to watch for are behavior changes.

“If you have infants or small children, it might be that they’re crying more than they were before, they just seem a lot fussier, especially around a certain person. Or if you had toddlers who just loved going somewhere, and now they don’t,” explained McCaffrey.

“Parents know their kids best, so if they’re… if the parent feels like something is wrong, then they definitely need to ask and pursue them talking to somebody for sure,” said Champaign County CASA Executive Director Rush Record.

Parents and caregivers should also pay attention to any marks on a child’s body.

“If a child is experiencing physical abuse, oftentimes there might be some bruises or some marks, and you can ask the child, where did you get these? And make sure their story matches up to the bruises you see,” said McCaffrey. She says parents should not be afraid to be vigilant. “Make sure to check references. Daycare centers have references. There’s other parents you can talk to. Drop in often.”

Always take whatever you hear or see, seriously. “Kids usually don’t lie about these things, if there are kids that are old enough to tell you something. Believe them, and look into what they’re saying,” McCaffrey explained.

If you do notice any red flags in terms of your kids, you have a few options. You can take them to a doctor, report it to police or talk to them first to get more details. The best thing to do will vary depending on their age.