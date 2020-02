COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon daycare owner accused of shaking a baby was in court Thursday.

Carmen Petak is charged with aggravated battery. The judge heard testimony that Petak told police she was “extremely aggravated” she could not calm down a 5-month-old, which lead her to shake him.

The judge ordered her case be moved forward. Petak’s trial is set to start in June. She could face anywhere from 6-30 years in prison if convicted.