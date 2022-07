COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A jury found a Mattoon daycare owner guilty of aggravated battery.

Officials said Carmen Petak was accused of shaking a baby in 2020. The child was taken to the hospital for brain injuries.

During the investigation, Petak admitted to police she shook the baby out of anger.

According to court documents, early Wednesday a jury found Petak guilty on one charge of aggravated battery. She is expected to be sentenced in September.