Day two for woman’s murder trial

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday was the second day of a murder trial for a woman accused of killing her wife. Shelley Murphy is charged with two counts of murder for the death of Daye Lynn Murphy. She pleaded not guilty.

Police were called to their home in Danville in July last year, three days after the two had a fight. Murphy was found dead on the floor. Officials say she died from her injuries from the fight.

In court, both sides have already presented testimony. Murphy’s lawyer filed a motion for a directed verdict, meaning the defense wanted the judge to rule in their favor because they claimed there wasn’t enough evidence to sway the jury against them. The judge denied that motion.

Court will continue on Thursday morning at 9 a.m.