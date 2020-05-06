Day of giving

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Organizations like Salvation Army are raising money on May 5th, Giving Tuesday. Every Salvation Army Corp in the nation will be participating. The first $25,000 raised will be matched. Salvation Army Decatur says money raised for their facility will help their food pantries, programs and people in need. “I think the need because of COVID-19 is even greater than the need a month or 6 months or even a year ago in the Macon County Decatur area. There’s more and more families that are being impacted by COVID-19. Jobs are being lost. Hours are being cut,” said Kyle Karsten, Salvation Army Decatur Director of Development

United Way of Champaign County says they are also participating in Giving Tuesday but in a unique way. They’re asking people to give thanks to front line workers. Places like Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana are asking for gifts online.