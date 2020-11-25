Day of Giving to help CASA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the Season of Giving, and that means WCIA 3’s Day of Giving is almost here.

This year WCIA has partnered with CASA. The organization serves abused and neglected children in court systems across several counties, and provides volunteer advocates and legal representation.

Right now, they serve more than 500 kids in the Champaign County system alone, and they say they need to keep helping, no matter what the pandemic throws at them.

It’s our role and responsibility to take care of them and that everything is put in place for them to be successful, whether it be in school, whether they get the proper counseling they need, to be placed in a safe and loving home,” said Rush Record, CASA.

The Day of Giving is December 1. You can either donate online, or at several drop off locations listed below.

Champaign County

WCIA 3 News

509 S Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820

Coles County

CASA of East Central Illinois

604 Jackson Ave.

Charleston, IL 61920

Vermilion

Hall of Fame Plaques and Signs

3550 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61832

Macon

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K Anderson Plaza

Decatur, IL 62523

Effingham

Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill

303 E. Fayette Ave

Effingham, IL 62401

McLean

Center For Integrated Wellness

Carle Health & Fitness Center

Training and Performance Center

1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 120

Bloomington, IL 61704