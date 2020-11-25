Day of Giving to help CASA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the Season of Giving, and that means WCIA 3’s Day of Giving is almost here.
This year WCIA has partnered with CASA. The organization serves abused and neglected children in court systems across several counties, and provides volunteer advocates and legal representation.
Right now, they serve more than 500 kids in the Champaign County system alone, and they say they need to keep helping, no matter what the pandemic throws at them.
It’s our role and responsibility to take care of them and that everything is put in place for them to be successful, whether it be in school, whether they get the proper counseling they need, to be placed in a safe and loving home,” said Rush Record, CASA.
The Day of Giving is December 1. You can either donate online, or at several drop off locations listed below.
Champaign County
WCIA 3 News
509 S Neil Street
Champaign, IL 61820
Coles County
CASA of East Central Illinois
604 Jackson Ave.
Charleston, IL 61920
Vermilion
Hall of Fame Plaques and Signs
3550 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL 61832
Macon
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K Anderson Plaza
Decatur, IL 62523
Effingham
Gabby Goat American Pub & Grill
303 E. Fayette Ave
Effingham, IL 62401
McLean
Center For Integrated Wellness
Carle Health & Fitness Center
Training and Performance Center
1111 Trinity Lane, Suite 120
Bloomington, IL 61704