Day of Giving to benefit Crime Stoppers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Thanksgiving is just a couple days away, and WCIA is already giving back. Tuesday Nov. 30 is WCIA’s Day of Giving donation drive.

WCIA is dedicated to raising money for our Victory Over Violence Initiative this year, and Champaign County Crime Stoppers is one of the groups that will benefit from that.

Authorities are responding to more calls, as gun violence gains momentum across the area.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers Vice President Dawn Trimble says the group is hoping to increase rewards for tipsters from $1,000 to $2,500 or even $5,000 to incentivize tipsters to come forward.

“A thousand dollars isn’t much anymore. We haven’t raised that max reward for years,” Trimble said.

Trimble is reminding people all reported information remains anonymous through sophisticated technology to ensure your identity will never be revealed.

“The people coming to Crime Stoppers want to be anonymous, and that’s what we’re all about, right? They don’t want an officer on their porch. They don’t want to testify in court. They don’t want to give their name, and we need to incentivize that just a little bit more to continue the success that we’re seeing,” Trimble said.

In September alone, Champaign County Crime Stoppers was able to get a record 18 illegal guns off the streets. Even though Crime Stoppers have a common goal with the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department, they’re separate.

“We’re citizens. We’re not the police, and we just want to remind people that we’re a group of citizens that really cares about this community, and obviously we’re passing that information along to police and just reminding them we’re a little separate,” Trimble said.

Crime stoppers has a $25,000 Go-Fund-Me goal set up to raise rewards for tipsters.

So far, they’ve been able to raise nearly 8,000. So there’s still a ways to go.

If you’d like to help fight crime and make a donation, you can click here.