CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — WCIA is hosting a Day of Giving to help the Crisis Nursery.

It will be Tuesday, December 3. We will be in our back parking lot in Champaign collecting donations. There will also be locations set up at the Crisis Nurseries in Springfield and Effingham. The drive will go on from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations can be cash, check or credit. A loyal supporter of the Nursery will match your donation dollar for dollar–up to $30,000