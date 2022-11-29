CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First String is a group has been in the Champaign area for over 30 years.

Kids meet at Douglass Park in the winter months to play basketball inside but transition to baseball outside when it gets warmer.

One of the organizers, Joe Stovall, says there is so much to learn from sports like how to work with a team and collaborate with others, but it doesn’t stop there.

“Baseball is a game of failure,” said Stovall. “One guy up to bat, you got 9 people in the field and even if you get on first base, the job isn’t done. You have to depend on teammates to get you to move around so they learn about teamwork and sacrifice and working well with others.”

Stovall says this group really helps kids learn how to be responsible people in the community while also learning about sportsmanship and fair play.