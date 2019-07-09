Day 2 of Christensen sentencing becomes emotional

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Day two for sentencing for Brendt Christensen was filled with tearful testimony from YingYing Zhang’s parents. Two weeks ago, Christensen was found guilty of kidnapping and killing Zhang in 2017.

There was tearful video of Zhang’s mother describing her daughter, and Zhang’s father Ronggao Zhang broke down while on the stand. That prompted Christensen, for the frst time, to cry in court. A juror also had to leave the courtroom to cry, and the judge to call for a break.

During a video of testimony from Zhang’s mother, she said, “How am I supposed to carry on? I really don’t know how to carry on without her.” Ronggao echoed that sentiment.

Federal prosecutors also played several recorded phone calls between Christensen and his wife and parents while he was in jail. He asserts his innocence, calling the accusations against him ‘political.’ He then told his then-wife he was concerned about the recordings his former girlfriend Terra Bullis made of him bragging about killing Zhang. Knowing they would be played at his trial, he said, “Think of what the news is going to do with that … I’m not gonna look good.”

Also played in court was a recording of a call between Christensen and his ex-wife from just two and a half weeks ago. On the day Bullis was scheduled to testify, Michelle Zortman called her some choice words, saying, “I hope she f***ing passes out up there … and has to be carried out of the courtroom on a stretcher unconscious.” Christensen fought back laughter and told Michelle he couldn’t comment.

Prosecutors have been trying to show a lack of remorse. They’re expected to rest their case Wednesday morning, then the defense will make their’s, starting with Christensen’s father. Testimony should last several more days.

The government recently released a phone conversations between Christensen and Bullis. You can listen to it below: