Dawson Fire: Woman rescued after truck goes off road, flips into creek

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews were called to a water rescue early Wednesday morning.

Dawson Fire officials said they were called around 5:30 a.m. along I-72, around the 111 mile marker. When crews got there, they found a truck that had flipped on its side and ended up in a creek with 3 feet of water.

Officials said there was a woman inside the truck. They do not know exactly how long she had been there, but there was a layer of snow covering the vehicle. Water had made its way into the vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her current status is unknown.

