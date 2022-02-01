Dawson Fire issues advice for homes ahead of winter storm

DAWSON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Dawson Fire Department issued what could be life-saving advice to homeowners on Facebook ahead of a winter storm that could be one of the largest winter events the region has seen in a long time.

The DFD advised removing all snow and ice from gas meters; blockage of the meter’s vents could allow excess gas pressure to enter a house, which could cause an explosion. This is most likely to happen when the meter is below the drip line of the roof. The DFD recommended the same action for heater and hot water heater vents to prevent carbon monoxide from accumulating inside a home.

Homeowners are also asked to clear a three-foot path around fire hydrants so firefighters can access it in the event of a fire nearby. Lastly, people are advised to stay off the roads unless vehicular travel is absolutely necessary.