Davis opposes new gun control measures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The debate over more gun control measures continues in both Washington D.C. and Springfield. Illinois lawmakers are considering adding more background checks to the FOID card process. President Biden called for a ban on assault rifles, but Congressman Rodney Davis said there are already more than enough hurdles put in place.

“I think a lot of the proposals that come out of Washington are only going to be followed by law abiding citizens gangbangers and criminals don’t care if they check the right box on a foid card application, they don’t really care if they have even applied for a foid card,” Davis said,

There are proposals in the Illinois capitol that would require gun owners to give isp their finger prints in order to register for a FOID card.