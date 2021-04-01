Davis encourages people to get vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Congressman Rodney Davis is trying to stop people from being hesitant about getting the vaccine.

It’s part of a wider effort we have seen from some congressional republicans recently.

Davis said that the last thing he wants to see is this vaccine becoming a political litmus test.

He has gone to several vaccination sites across the state already.

He wants the state to really prioritize taking the vaccine to rural communities to help encourage people to get their shots.

“If you’re worried about the vaccines being safe, I will tell you, I don’t feel a computer chip in my arm,” Davis said. “And also hundreds of 1000s of people right here in Central Illinois, have safely gotten all three of these vaccines. It’s safe, it’s effective. You’ll get it done.”

Between all the public health departments, the hospitals, and the vaccination site on the fairgrounds, there are about 3,000 people per day getting the vaccine in Sangamon county.