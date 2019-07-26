Davis announces nearly $3M for area airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R – Illinois) announced the Decatur Airport will receive $2,929,500 through the Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.

“This is great news for Decatur and the surrounding areas,” said Davis. “This grant is a perfect example of the kind of transportation investments that help grow our local economy and help our rural communities thrive. I appreciate the work Tim and his team are doing to improve Decatur’s airport and invest in Decatur.”

“We appreciate Congressman Davis’s support of continued improvement at Decatur Airport. This grant will enable us to continue rehabilitation of Runway 6-24 which is our primary 8,500 foot runway. In addition to much needed infrastructure improvement, this $3M project will provide valuable local construction jobs,” said Airport Director Tim Wright.