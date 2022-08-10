WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis announced on Wednesday that Springfield and Decatur’s public transit systems have been named recipients for a combined $22.7 million in federal grant funding.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration through a pair of grant programs. The Buses and Bus Facilities Program is meant to assist in the financing of buses and bus facilities capital projects while the Low-No Program supports the transition of bus fleets to the lowest-polluting and the most energy-efficient vehicles.

“Investing in our public transit systems is important to economic and community development,” Davis said. “I’m proud to see Decatur and Springfield receive these very competitive federal grants.”

The Decatur Public Transit System will receive $16.84 million and the Sangamon Mass Transit District will receive almost $6 million.