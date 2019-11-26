David Weber inducted into Hall of Fame

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that David Weber is their 2019 inductee into the Decatur Hall of Fame.

Weber’s plaque was hung with the past winners in the lobby of the Civic Center. Weber was caught off guard by the announcement, as Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said in her speech he did not know beforehand.

“I’m kind of shocked,” says Weber. “This is quite an honor. I look at some of the other people on the wall out there and their contributions to Decatur and so forth. And I don’t think I’m worthy. But I appreciate it very much and it’s quite an honor.”

Weber has been part of the community for most of his life as the President of Busey Bank. He has served on many boards including the Boys and Girls Club, United Way, and the Boy Scouts.