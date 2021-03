DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Students with Decatur Public Schools will be able to not only earn their high school diploma, but also their associate's degree at the same time. This is possible through a new program within the district.

The Prep Academy is a partnership with Richland Community College. "We are very excited about offering this innovative new program that's only for DPS students," said Dr. Paul Fregeau, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. "The Prep Academy has been in the works for nearly two years now. I've very proud to see this amazing opportunity come to fruition for our students."