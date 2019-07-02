Daughter remembers Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy as someone who was ‘meant to be a dad’

CUBA, Ill. — The death of Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum last week has left a void in many people’s lives.

Police officers from all over the state and country were at Cuba High School Monday for Chisum’s funeral.

“All those who knew Troy, and even those who share his same love of service of helping others solemnly grive,” said Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard. “This is an unexpected and intense grief that pains all of us.”

Standard said although the Chisum family lost a husband and father, his department will always have their backs.

“We at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and those who truly knew Troy understand that his first loves was his family,” added Standard. “He cherished his beloved wife, his three beautiful daughters. While there are no words that can comfort this unimaginable loss, please know we are your family now, and we will always be here for you.”

Deputy Chisum’s daughter Kyleigh says her father was a hero for the entire family.

“Every kid grows up thinking their dad is a superhero, but we grew up to realize that he actually was and we knew that every second.”

Kyleigh said her dad was the rock of the family, and no one will ever understand the loss their family is going through.

“If there was ever a moment that I was lost in this world, all I had to do was look to him and I knew right where I belonged. No one will ever understand everything my family has lost. He is the biggest part of who we are, and he always will be.”

Sheriff Standard said Deputy Chisum will forever be remembered for his legacy and sacrifice, and that while he’s gone, he’ll never be forgotten.