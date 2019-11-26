Date set for murder trial

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The trial for the man charged with killing a Mahomet woman 10 years ago is officially on the court schedule.

Jury selection for Michael Henslick’s trial will start on February 10, 2020. Henslick is accused of stabbing Cassano 60 times and sexually assaulting her.

Henslick was arrested in August 2018. Police say he admitted to the crime, but he pleaded not guilty in October 2018.

If he’s found guilty, prosecutors plan to seek a sentence of life in prison. Under normal circumstances, a conviction would result in a sentence of 20 to 60 years.

Holly Cassano

Henslick was charged with murdering the then-22-year-old mother after investigators worked the case for almost 10 years. A breakthrough using DNA evidence led to his arrest. Read more about that here.