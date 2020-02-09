‘Darwin Days’ celebrates science

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — In celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday and his collective contributions to science, Eastern Illinois University will host a three-day event to celebrate the university’s 18th annual “Darwin Days” festivities, being held this month.

EIU’s 18th annual Darwin Days theme is “Climate Change and Evolutionary Crisis.” Through a feature film, panel discussion, and two stimulating lectures, participants can expect to more broadly expand their understanding of modern evolution, climate change and environmental sex determination.

The Darwin Days Program is an annual event commemorated by at EIU alongside hundreds of churches, museums, educational organizations and science research institutions around the globe. The event pays tribute to Charles Darwin’s birthday and science’s ever-growing knowledge in part to his hand in revolutionary research in evolution.

EIU’s Darwin Days events are all free and open to the public, and include:

•Sunday, February 9

Film viewing of “Planetary” by Bullfrog Films

Following will be a panel discussion with a variety of EIU professors

Doudna Fine Arts Center Lecture Hall

7 p.m.

•Monday, February 10

“Evolution in a Rapidly Changing World: How Humans Influence Darwinian Evolution in

Contemporary Landscapes” presented by Dr. Jill Anderson

Doudna Fine Arts Center Lecture Hall

7 p.m.