Dark History & Horror Convention fits season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Center is hosting the annual Dark History and Horror Convention just in time for Halloween. The convention, full of guests, vendors, artists, authors and more, is geared for those interested in criminal justice, abnormal psychology and crime prevention.

The convention provides guests an educational and entertaining experience showcasing the darker side of history while adding favorite horror characters, paranormal insights, artwork, comics and all things dark and creepy.

Urbana High School and UI alumni, Wyatt Weed, is scheduled to appear. Weed is a writer and director known for Shadowland, The Dark Knight Returns: An Epic Film and Fortress. Weed also appeared on Predator 2 and as a Rutian police officer on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Actor, stuntman and director, Scott Schwartz, involved in Ocean’s Eleven and Starsky and Hutch, who can be intimidating because of his height and threatening appearance, will convince fans looks can be deceiving.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans can also meet “The Saw” Bob Elmore, “Leatherface” from Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.

The convention even has its own Screaming Mad Film Festival as well as a pop-up escape room themed On the Hunt for Dracula for an extra fee. The family friendly event offers a range of ticket prices.

Dark History and Horror Convention

The City Center

505 S. Chestnut Street in Champaign

Saturday, October 26

Sunday, October 27

$5 – $25