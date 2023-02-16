URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police Department announced that 45-year-old Daric Davis has been arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Tavion Davis last November.

Urbana officers responded to the 1300 block of S. Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries on Nov. 9. When they arrived on the scene they found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Officers provided first aid until Urbana Fire Department and AMT Ambulance Services arrived and took over care of the victim. The victim was transported by AMT Ambulance to the hospital where the victim was later pronounced dead.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Tavion Davis, who is unrelated to Daric.

Urbana Police said a Champaign County Arrest Warrant was issued for Daric on Nov. 10 for first-degree murder. The bond was set at $2 million. Urbana Police continued investigating the incident and later requested assistance from the United States Marshal’s Service to locate and arrest Daric.

United States Marshals located and arrested Daric on the 1600 block of Kiler Dr. in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16. Daric was transported to the Champaign County Jail where he will be held awaiting future court proceedings.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident

contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared

privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide

case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000

for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.