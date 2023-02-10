DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — David S. Palmer Arena in Danville issued a statement on Friday that served as their response to the sudden folding of its tenant.
The Vermilion County Bobcats, which called Palmer Arena their home, announced on Thursday that the team would be suspending operations immediately. During their two years in the Southern Professional Hockey League, the team compiled a league-worst 9-70-7 record.
In their statement, the arena’s Board of Directors explained what the suspension means to their business and their personal feelings toward the announcement:
On Feb. 9, the Vermilion County Hockey, LLC, the official owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats, announced it will cease all hockey operations, effectively immediately. Under the terms of the current lease agreement, this cessation of operations results in a termination of the lease. Additionally, numerous requests have been made for rental payments due and owing under the current lease agreement without response and without payment from the Vermilion County Bobcats.
The Arena Board is hopeful this will finally resolve the pending litigation in Vermilion County, where thousands of dollars have been spent in the defense of the Arena. The choice to continue the contested litigation lies solely in the hands of Ellen Tully, as the owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats.
The Arena Board is disappointed in the events that have unfolded over the course of the last week; however, the Board is fully committed to the community and will be working diligently to partner with another hockey team as soon as possible to continue to provide entertainment to the residents of the county and role models for our youth programs.
The Arena remains a place where our Vermilion County community can come and spend time with their families while ice skating, attending special community events, or utilizing the rental rooms available for private events. Further, the Board will continue to make decisions based upon financially sound strategy in order to promote the longevity of the Arena.
The Board has been there and will continue to be there for our Vermilion County residents.David S. Palmer Arena Board of Directors