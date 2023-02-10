DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — David S. Palmer Arena in Danville issued a statement on Friday that served as their response to the sudden folding of its tenant.

The Vermilion County Bobcats, which called Palmer Arena their home, announced on Thursday that the team would be suspending operations immediately. During their two years in the Southern Professional Hockey League, the team compiled a league-worst 9-70-7 record.

In their statement, the arena’s Board of Directors explained what the suspension means to their business and their personal feelings toward the announcement: