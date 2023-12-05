CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular coffee shop in Danville is expanding into Champaign.

Mad Goat Coffee is a staple in Danville with two locations. Now, they’re getting ready for a third in a different city. It will be in downtown Champaign on East Main Street and North Chestnut Street.

The shop is known for their premium coffee roasted next to one of their locations in Vermilion County. Their goal is to share premium coffee with the Champaign area.

“It’s about providing value to a community that’s done so much for us,” Co-Owner Daniel Thompson said. “We want to give people a reason to be proud of their community and a product that they enjoy.”

Thompson said they hope to have the new shop ready to go by St. Patrick’s Day. They are also hiring at the new location. Visit their website for more information.