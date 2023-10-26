DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Golden Nugget Casino in Danville has cleared the final hurdle for permanent operation.

On Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board issued a casino owners’ license to the casino, clearing the way for Golden Nugget to operate for the next four years. The casino has been operating on temporary licenses since May.

Golden Nugget was one of five casinos across the state that the IGB issued licenses for.

“With today’s licensing actions, the IGB has opened and licensed five new casinos since November of 2021 in Rockford, Waukegan, Danville, Carterville, and Chicago in addition to its other regulatory and law enforcement work,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter. “During this period of unprecedented growth and expansion, the staff and Board Members of the IGB remained steadfast in our commitment to ensuring the ethics, compliance, integrity, safety, and transparency of Illinois gaming and we will continue to do so.”

IGB officials said that before voting on licenses, representatives from each casino addressed the Board about their sustainability to receive a license, providing highlights of their operations since opening and sharing future plans.

Golden Nugget Casino in Danville received a temporary permit in May that allowed for a soft opening, which was followed by a grand opening in August. Now, the casino is fully cleared for operations until 2027, when the license will have to be renewed.