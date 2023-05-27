DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — The long-awaited Golden Nugget Casino in Danville is set to open on Saturday afternoon.

The casino made it official on social media, explaining that they’ll open at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27.

The Illinois Gaming Board issued a temporary permit late Friday night to give the green light.

The casino’s Holiday weekend hours:

Saturday, May 27: 4 p.m. – midnight

Sunday, May 28: 4 p.m. – midnight

Monday, May 29: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 30: closed

They also remind visitors to be patient and kind as some of their team members may be a little nervous.

As WCIA learns more, we will keep you updated on-air and online.