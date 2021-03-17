Danville’s Garfield Pool to stay closed this summer for repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some families in Danville may not have a pool to go to for the next two summers.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced that the city cannot open the municipal pool at Garfield Park for safety reasons — which pose major liability issues.

Public Works Director Carl Carpenter spoke at the meeting. He said the state, including its Department of Public Health, inspects the pool yearly and has written up them for several issues.

One is the gutter system. Carpenter said it needs repair or replacement, along with the concrete decking.

He said there’s a crack that runs near the deep end of the pool. It’s been there for years and their crews have patched it up, the director said.

Carpenter said their previous city engineer, David Schnelle, had something similar to a sonogram run over the crack, and a void was found under the pool.

“We didn’t want to do more exploratory drilling because the pool wasn’t loosing water at the time,” the director said.

He said the concrete has gotten worse and the crack has needed repair on a yearly basis.

“Not knowing what the void is, we’re moving forward with more exploratory drilling,” he said. Additionally, more sonogram scans are in the works.

Carpenter says the Farnsworth Group — a national engineering firm that’s done work for the city in the past — has come up with a comprehensive plan to fix it up. That would include a new liner and gutter system, adding a water slide or two, and a rebuild of the pool house.

Renovating the bathrooms would make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he said. He added they would also put in a new mechanical room.

The cost would come in at $3.5 million, and the new liner would last around 15-20 years.

Mayor Williams said they could commit a portion of city reserves towards the bill, or use Community Development Block Grants.

Carpenter said the pool is over 50-year-old, and it’s well-due time for the repairs.

Although the pool will be closed, the city said it will keep the spray ground open because it’s separated by a fence.