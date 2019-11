WATSEKA, Ill (WCIA)--- Police say they have noticed an increase in narcotic use in the city, so they're doing something to find solutions to the problem. City council members approved a canine unit last month, and gave them 65,000 dollars to start.

They hope this will help stop their drug problems from getting worse. Police used that money to buy a vehicle, equipment, a canine, and training for the dog Tucker. "He can indicate on nine different narcotics which include heroine, methamphetamine cocaine, marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, mainly all the big stuff that we see around here," said Mark Harris a patrol officer with the Watseka Police Department.