DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville non-profit is looking to help kids keep warm this winter.

Fair Hope Ministry is organizing a winter coat drive. They will accept any gently-used winter coats of any size. Organizers said they give away about 40 coats a week to children in need, so the demand for donations is high.

The Ministry serves mostly Vermilion, Iroquois, and Edgar counties. Families in need must be referred by a social worker, pastor, or health care facility.

Danville Fair Hope Director Karel Volpert said this is an important time of year to help those in need — a need that has increased.

“This year, it seems that our schedules have just filled very, very quickly because there’s just a lot of need in the area,” she said.

The Winter Coat Drive will happen on Saturday at 1225 East Voorhees Street in Danville from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Last year’s drive helped to collect 600 winter coats.