DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Animal lover Susan Willaman of Danville has been rescuing animals for 50 years. That love is what went into her entry for a national photo contest featuring one of her cats — an entry that won her the grand prize.

Willaman said that since retiring last year, she started watching Live with Kelly and Mark. In December, the talk show duo announced a contest in partnership with Purina. People could submit photos of their cats and an explanation of why their cats mean so much to them.

The winning entry would get $5,000, a year’s supply of cat food and a book celebrating Purina’s 60th anniversary.

Willaman said she decided to take part “because ‘Why not?'” and because she had a gut feeling. She sent in a photo of her cat Alma, one of four that she owns. A week later, Willaman said she got two calls from Los Angeles. She missed both of them.

“I was a little taken aback,” she said. “I called back, I said to the poor guy ‘I don’t mean to be rude to you, I’m a really nice person, but are you trying to scam me?’ And he laughed and he said ‘No.’ I said ‘You’re really legit?’ and he said, ‘Yes.'”

“I was so happy. By the end of the conversation, tears were welled up in my eyes,” Willaman added. “I just thought ‘How fun is this?’ To end the year and start off the new year like this, I was ecstatic.”

Her explanation of why Alma means so much to her was rooted in her deep love for all animals. Willaman started rescuing animals as a teenager along with her mother and never stopped. Alma herself is a rescue cat, and Willaman said she loves her to bits.

“I just feel like animals don’t have their own voice, so I try to be a voice for them,” she said. “I’ve rescued and saved probably a few hundred animals throughout my life and saved them and found them homes.”

Along with cats, Willaman has saved birds, squirrels and even turtles. She once nursed a pigeon back to health after nobody would take it.

Willaman said she plans to use the $5,000 to visit her daughter and her grandchildren. She also wants to use some of it to renovate her home.