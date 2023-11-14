DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A national non-profit has a new president-elect from Central Illinois.

Donna Carlton-Vish has been volunteering for Danville’s AMBUCS for close to thirty years. Now, she’s helping the charity’s branches across the country.

AMBUCS helps adults and children who are disabled live a more mobile and independent life.

Carlton-Vish said the cause means so much to the people AMBUCS helps — but also to the volunteers.

“For someone who has never been able to ride a bicycle or try to get on one of those for the very first time, I will tell you, tears come to everyone’s eyes,” Carlton-Vish said. “It’s the most miraculous event in the world. It changes people’s lives.”

Danville’s AMBUCS focuses not only on Amtrykes but also on scholarships. Carlton-Vish said she will be traveling a lot, guiding the non-profit and opening new branches across the country.