DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Danville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after she recently pleaded guilty to robbery and identity theft charges.

Prosecutors said that Rachel Sims was previously convicted of identity theft when, in July of 2021, she took a relative’s IDES unemployment card without permission and used it to buy various goods in the Danville area. She was arrested for this offense and posted bail, but then committed robbery while on bond.

Sims, prosecutors said, lured a man out of a Danville bar in March of 2023 and forcibly took his wallet, which contained multiple credit cards and cash.

Judge Derek J. Girton sentenced Sims to eight years in prison for robbery and four years for identity theft. These sentences will be served consecutively.

“Offenders committing crimes while out on bond must be held accountable for their actions,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy. “A strong message will be sent to dangerous, repeat offenders that this type of conduct is not acceptable in Vermilion County.”