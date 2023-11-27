DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman is displaced from her Danville home after it was engulfed by flames early Friday morning.

The Danville Fire Department said the fire happened in the area of Harmon Street and Williams Street at 6 a.m. Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire and arrived to find the building “heavily enveloped in fire.”

Officials said the firefighters immediately searched the parts of the home that were not on fire before taking a defensive position to fight the fire from outside the house. An excavator was brought to the scene to assist and the fire was eventually extinguished. Crews cleared the scene at 10:30 a.m.

The woman who lived at the home was able to escape and was not hurt, officials said. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist her in the aftermath of the fire, which cost an estimated $30,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Danville Fire Department is investigating.