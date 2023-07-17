DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman is under arrest and facing murder charges after police said she intentionally hit and killed her boyfriend with her SUV.

Danville Police officials said the pedestrian strike happened Sunday around 9 p.m. in the area of Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street. Responding officers found a severely injured 58-year-old man from Danville at that location; he was later pronounced dead at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Officials added that the offending SUV appeared to hit the victim intentionally before leaving the scene. The SUV was later found in the area of Martin and Normal Streets and officers made contact with its driver: 39-year-old Lou Ann St. Onge. Officers subsequently discovered that St. Onge and the victim were in a dating relationship.

St. Onge was arrested and booked into the Danville Public Safety Building. She remains in custody awaiting arraignment on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation into the pedestrian strike is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information about it is asked to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-9477.